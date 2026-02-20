WATCH: Former Kaizer Chiefs strikers both hit the target as duo light up Saudi First Division thriller
Lorch signs
Kaizer Chiefs fans were treated to a nostalgic thriller as ex-Amakhosi strikers Ranga Chivaviro and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana traded blows in Al Adalah's pulsating 2-2 draw with Jeddah SC in the Saudi First Division on Thursday.
The game exploded into life just before half-time when Mohammed Al-Saiari's penalty gave Jeddah the lead, only for Joshua Mutale to equalise minutes later for the hosts.
The second half was the former Chiefs pair's show.
Chivaviro extended his hot streak with his eighth goal in nine games, firing home in the 57th minute to put Al Adalah ahead. The ex-Naturena man, who joined on a free in September 2025, is now just three strikes shy of his entire two-season Chiefs haul.
But Bimenyimana had the last laugh. The Burundian nomad - whose career has taken him to Libya, Iran, and Algeria since leaving South Africa - rose highest in the 98th minute to head in a dramatic equaliser, his fifth of the season, salvaging a point for Jeddah.
Watch Ranga Chivaviro's goal
Watch Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana's last second equaliser
- Backpagepix
Are Chiefs becoming Manchester United lite?
With their two ex-strikers tearing it up in Saudi after disappointing spells at Chiefs, comparisons can be made with Manchester United, who bring players in with massive expectations, only to see them fail miserably at Old Trafford.
But as soon as they transfer the player out, they seem to regain the spring in their step and play magnificently well for the next club. Rasmus Hojlund, Antony, Marcus Rashford and perhaps most famously Scott McTominay have all revived their careers and scored loads of goals after leaving the Red Devils.
While the comparison is maybe a bit of a stretch, Chiefs need for a reliable goal scorer is not. Once again another batch of strikers have been brought in at Naturena and failed to score the volume of goals needed and expected.
Perhaps we will see those goals come when Tashreeq Morris, Khanyiso Mayo, Etiosa Ighodaro and Flavio Silva inevitably end up in the Middle East.