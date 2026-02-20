WATCH: Former Kaizer Chiefs strikers both hit the target as duo light up Saudi First Division thriller

Kaizer Chiefs fans were treated to a nostalgic thriller as ex-Amakhosi strikers Ranga Chivaviro and Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana traded blows in Al Adalah's pulsating 2-2 draw with Jeddah SC in the Saudi First Division on Thursday.

The game exploded into life just before half-time when Mohammed Al-Saiari's penalty gave Jeddah the lead, only for Joshua Mutale to equalise minutes later for the hosts.

The second half was the former Chiefs pair's show.

Chivaviro extended his hot streak with his eighth goal in nine games, firing home in the 57th minute to put Al Adalah ahead. The ex-Naturena man, who joined on a free in September 2025, is now just three strikes shy of his entire two-season Chiefs haul.

But Bimenyimana had the last laugh. The Burundian nomad - whose career has taken him to Libya, Iran, and Algeria since leaving South Africa - rose highest in the 98th minute to head in a dramatic equaliser, his fifth of the season, salvaging a point for Jeddah.