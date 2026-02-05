WATCH: Brandon Petersen in ugly fan clash as tempers flare after Kaizer Chiefs Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch
HOW CHIEFS CRASHED OUT
Amakhosi conceded the first goal in the 10th minute; Flavio Silva conceded a penalty with a careless challenge, and Ibraheem Jabaar sent Brandon Petersen the wrong way.
In the 23rd minute, Devin Titus unleashed a rocket from about 25 yards, which flew past the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper to make it 2-0.
Despite Silva scoring in the 56th minute from 12 yards to make it 2-1, Stellies held on to advance to the Round of 16 of the annual competition.
The result clearly angered Chiefs fans as videos of fights and the goalkeeper's clash with a fan quickly went viral on social media.
BRANDON PETERSEN INCIDENT
The keeper appears to be having a normal interaction with fans despite the disappointment of defeat when another fan appears to throw water at Petersen. Furious, he confronts the culprit, tries to take a swing at him, but gets held by officials and supporters before storming off.
FANS FIGHTING
Other videos of Chiefs fans fighting in the stadium emerged shortly after the match.
HISTORY OF MISCONDUCT
Just about a year ago, after six sanctions for fan behaviour in two seasons the club was forced to release a statement to address the issue.
“Kaizer Chiefs Football Club acknowledges the decision of the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the hearing on 20 February 2025 regarding spectator misconduct—specifically missile-throwing—during the match against Orlando Pirates FC on 1 February 2025. This conduct was found to be in contravention of NSL Handbook Rules 55.3.2 and 55.3.3.
“As part of the ruling, the Club is required to issue this statement and reinforce awareness among our supporters about the serious consequences of unruly behaviour.
“The Club must immediately pay the previously suspended R100,000 fine from DC1184 within seven days due to a prior incident of spectator misbehaviour. For the current offence, the Club has been fined a further R75,000, of which R25,000 is suspended for 12 months, and R50,000 is payable immediately. The Club will also bear 50% of the costs of the hearing.”
“Kaizer Chiefs strongly condemns any form of spectator misconduct. Such behaviour not only tarnishes the integrity of the game but also carries significant financial consequences for the Club. Sanctions of this nature divert critical resources away from essential investments, including player development, facility improvements, and the livelihoods of our staff.
“We call on all Amakhosi supporters to uphold the values of Love & Peace, respect, and discipline—both on and off the field. The Club remains committed to ongoing education and engagement initiatives to ensure a safe and enjoyable stadium experience for all.
“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of the Amakhosi faithful and trust that, together, we will uphold the highest standards of conduct in all future matches.”
WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?
At the time of writing there has been no official communication on the matter from either the club or the Nedbank Cup organisers.
However, since the domestic cup competition runs under the auspices of the Premier Soccer League, any sanctions that result will be added to the existing disciplinary record of the Soweto club, which could see the application of the suspended R25,000 fine from last year and further financial penalties applied.
For the coaching staff and players, they now need to focus on their upcoming CAF Confederation Cup Group Stage match against Al Masry on Sunday, February 8.