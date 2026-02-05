WATCH: Brandon Petersen in ugly fan clash as tempers flare after Kaizer Chiefs Nedbank Cup defeat to Stellenbosch

Just about a year ago, after six sanctions for fan behaviour in two seasons the club was forced to release a statement to address the issue.

“Kaizer Chiefs Football Club acknowledges the decision of the PSL Disciplinary Committee following the hearing on 20 February 2025 regarding spectator misconduct—specifically missile-throwing—during the match against Orlando Pirates FC on 1 February 2025. This conduct was found to be in contravention of NSL Handbook Rules 55.3.2 and 55.3.3.

“As part of the ruling, the Club is required to issue this statement and reinforce awareness among our supporters about the serious consequences of unruly behaviour.

“The Club must immediately pay the previously suspended R100,000 fine from DC1184 within seven days due to a prior incident of spectator misbehaviour. For the current offence, the Club has been fined a further R75,000, of which R25,000 is suspended for 12 months, and R50,000 is payable immediately. The Club will also bear 50% of the costs of the hearing.”

“Kaizer Chiefs strongly condemns any form of spectator misconduct. Such behaviour not only tarnishes the integrity of the game but also carries significant financial consequences for the Club. Sanctions of this nature divert critical resources away from essential investments, including player development, facility improvements, and the livelihoods of our staff.

“We call on all Amakhosi supporters to uphold the values of Love & Peace, respect, and discipline—both on and off the field. The Club remains committed to ongoing education and engagement initiatives to ensure a safe and enjoyable stadium experience for all.

“We deeply appreciate the unwavering support of the Amakhosi faithful and trust that, together, we will uphold the highest standards of conduct in all future matches.”