WATCH: Alyssa Thompson does it again! USWNT star sets WSL alight with another sensational Chelsea goal during Liverpool draw

Thompson’s first in the top tier of English football was recorded in a 1-1 draw with London rivals Arsenal. Said effort saw her use explosive pace to surge up the pitch before exchanging passes with Johanna Rytting Kaneryd and firing into the back of the net.
Having got a taste for finding the target, Thompson conjured up another moment of individual brilliance against Liverpool. Once again the top corner was found after being given far too much space in which to work her magic.
On this occasion, the 21-year-old picked up the ball on the left flank, having been picked out in space by Wieke Kaptein. She was allowed to drift inside, following a clever drop of the shoulder, and proceeded to curl an unstoppable strike beyond Faye Kirby.