Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter ShalulileBackpage
Kiplagat Sang

Was Peter Shalulile's goal against Sekhukhune United rightly ruled out? Former PSL referee Victor Hlungwani explains despite fierce protests from Mamelodi Sundowns' coach Miguel Cardoso

CupMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedP. ShalulileM. CardosoMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceEsperanceCAF Champions League

The Brazilians scored late, but the Namibian's goal was disallowed, with the decision receiving the backing of the former Fifa official.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cardoso protested referee's decision
  • Hlungwani says offside call was right
  • Downs struggled past Sekhukhune
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱