Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Miguel Cardoso demands respect for Mamelodi Sundowns & insists referees 'punished them' by disallowing legit goal against Sekhukhune United - 'It's important people are responsible in Mzansi'

Premier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Sekhukhune UnitedSekhukhune UnitedCupMamelodi Sundowns FC vs EsperanceEsperanceCAF Champions LeagueStellenbosch FCM. Cardoso

The Masandawana tactician feels his team is not protected as it should and once again faults the officials after laboured win over Babina Noko.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Sundowns played Sekhukhune in Nedbank Cup quarter-final
  • The Brazilians won it late
  • Cardoso gutted by referees
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match