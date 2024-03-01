'Couldn't make the damage any worse' - Vivianne Miedema defends decision to start for Netherlands in Women's Nations League as Arsenal star prepares for knee surgery
Vivianne Miedema says that her recent start for the Netherlands "couldn't make the damage any worse" following the news that she needs knee surgery.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Miedema started for Netherlands last week
- Then left camp early to return to Arsenal
- Defends start after news she requires knee surgery