Leny YoroGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Virgil van Dijk's successor? Liverpool join Real Madrid & PSG in transfer pursuit of rising Lille star Leny Yoro

LiverpoolLilleTransfersReal MadridParis Saint-GermainPremier LeagueLigue 1

Liverpool have identified Virgil van Dijk's potential successor as they join the race to sign Lille defender Leny Yoro.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Liverpool join race to sign Yoro
  • Identify youngster as Van Dijk's successor
  • Will face competition from Real Madrid and PSG
Article continues below

Editors' Picks