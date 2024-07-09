Leny Yoro: Why Real Madrid and Man Utd are doing battle over Lille's 'new William Saliba'

Manchester United, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are just some of the clubs who have been linked with the 18-year-old defender

They say that defenders only truly grow with experience, and Leny Yoro is about as experienced as he could be at his age. The Lille centre-back made his Ligue 1 debut at just 16 years old, and by 17 had consolidated his place in the first team at the expense of World Cup-winner Samuel Umtiti. He had also become the club's youngest goal-scorer for a decade.

And yet, the unanimous feeling in France is that this is just the start for a player who has previously been tipped to become the most expensive defender in Ligue 1 history. Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Liverpool have all been linked with the 18-year-old over the past 12 months, but it now seems that the fight to sign Yoro is down to two contenders: Real Madrid and Manchester United.

But what makes the teenager so special? Let GOAL explain...