'We are not kids' - Virgil van Dijk responds to Liverpool players 'holiday' claim after Man Utd defeat

The aftermath of a defeat at Old Trafford always brings intense scrutiny, and the latest narrative surrounding Liverpool involves the supposedly relaxed scheduling of the first-team squad. Reports had suggested that Slot allowed his players a period of rest following the win against Crystal Palace, leading some to question if the intensity was lacking in the build-up to the Manchester United clash.

Van Dijk was quick to dismiss the narrative that the squad is not focused, insisting that personal time is a necessary part of the modern game. "I'm not sure it's a holiday. It's a city trip," the Dutchman explained, as quoted by BBC Sport. "But I think if you have one day off, and you don't have many days off, they decide what they want to do with their families. We are not kids. Everyone is an adult. I wish we had a couple more days off at times because I think it works both ways. You see Pep Guardiola giving City three days off the last weeks in a row and they are doing pretty well. It is finding the right balance. I can understand if people think we are not training and when results are not there it could be a reason for why we are not getting results."