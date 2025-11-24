Is Vinicius Jr entering his Real Madrid end game? Rows with Xabi Alonso, Kylian Mbappe's red-hot form and teenage talents threaten to force Brazilian superstar towards Saudi Arabia

Vinicius' Clasico conniption was always going to cause a colossal amount of controversy. This wasn't Espanyol. It was Barcelona. In the biggest fixture in football. The whole world was watching, meaning everyone had an opinion.
Ex-Brazil international Luis Fabiano accused his compatriot of showing his replacement, Rodrygo, "a lack of respect", while former France international Christophe Dugarry spoke for a lot of people when he proclaimed himself tired of Vinicius' antics.
"He's always whining, he's always crying at the referee and at the opponents - he's unbearable now," Dugarry told RMC Sport. "You can be disappointed after being taken off, with your head down, grumbling, but insulting your coach, this is going too far.
"Have you ever asked yourself the question that if the coach doesn't play you, it's because your performances aren't at the right level? Get out, man, get out. Your performances are not up to scratch. He's still a long way from his level of recent seasons. He needs to reassess himself.
"He's a future Ballon d'Or winner, a leader of Brazil, one of Real Madrid's best. But he needs to show something else if he wants to be at the same level. Florentino Perez will get rid of him."
As for Steve McManaman, he was annoyed at Vinicius for overshadowing what was a hugely significant win for his old club. "We shouldn't be talking about someone getting substituted after 75 minutes. It drives me mad," the European Cup winner said on ESPN.
"Because it's not about [Vinicius], it's about the team. It's about the collective. It's about winning. It is about going five points clear. It's about beating Barcelona after they beat you four times last year. It's about winning Xabi Alonso's first Clasico as coach."