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Vinicius Junior backs 'legendary' Kylian Mbappe to 'leave his mark' at Real Madrid as he sets record straight on their relationship
Addressing the Mbappe friendship
While it has been suggested that Mbappe and Vinicius have butted heads since the former's 2024 switch to Real, the Brazilian forward has been quick to paint a very different picture of their bond.
"Mbappe is a good person; he always defends me in interviews, including after the match against Benfica regarding the racism incident. He’s a legendary player who will leave his mark on Real Madrid," Vinicius said in an interview with CazeTV.
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Bonding beyond the pitch
The connection between the two star attackers is not limited to training sessions at Valdebebas. Vinicius highlighted that their social circle within the club is growing. This off-field chemistry is something Vinicius feels has been misunderstood by the public and the media alike.
“Whenever we can, we’re together, even off the field, doing things as friends. I’ve always had a good relationship with him. I used to send him a lot of messages asking him to come and play with us. We haven’t been able to play the way we want, to win the titles the fans want, but I think we’ll be able to turn that situation around very soon," Vinicius explained.
Accusations of 'bad guys' in the squad
The relationship between Vinicius and Mbappe has previously been marred by unpleasant rumours. Reports suggested the two superstars were engaged in a power struggle that left the French forward feeling isolated and under pressure from within his own dressing room. The Frenchman's inner circle reportedly believed Vinicius was actively trying to frame Mbappe as the "bad guy" in the squad, but the Brazilian's new comments suggest there is no issue between them.
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Mbappe's unstoppable numbers in Spain
In his two seasons with Madrid, Mbappe has played 65 Liga matches and scored 56 goals. These figures highlight the incredible impact the former Paris Saint-Germain striker has had since arriving at the club, maintaining a scoring rate that few in the history of the game can match. For the second consecutive season, the French forward finishes the Liga season as the top scorer. With 25 goals in 31 matches, he beat Vedat Muriqi (23) and Ante Budimir (17) in the standings to retain the Pichichi.