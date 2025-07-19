Viktor Gyokeres' father 'emotionally distraught' and losing hope of Sporting ace completing Arsenal transfer as talks continue to stall

Arsenal’s pursuit of Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres has hit an impasse, with discussions over the transfer structure reaching a frustrating deadlock. Talks with Sporting Lisbon have made little headway in recent days, resulting in growing despondency among those closest to the player.

Gyokeres desperately wants a transfer to Arsenal

Sporting remain firm on their demands

Gyokeres' father going through an emotional turmoil