VIDEO: Showboating Cristiano Ronaldo teaches Al-Nassr team-mates new ‘trick’ – with Portuguese GOAT putting ball-juggling skills to the test
Cristiano Ronaldo is a source of inspiration to everybody at Al-Nassr, with the Portuguese superstar teaching his team-mates a new “trick or two”.
- Evergreen frontman has lost none of his touch
- His game is more about goals than dribbling
- All-time great still going strong at the age of 39