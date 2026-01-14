VIDEO - Shocking! Bafana Bafana winger Shandre Campbell shown straight red card for violent conduct as Club Brugge bow out of Belgian Cup and 'disappointed' coach warns youngster 'you shouldn't do something like that'
WATCH: Campbell in violent confrontation and red card
Shandre Campbell came on as an 86th-minute substitute as Club Brugge were knocked out of the Belgian Cup at the quarter-final stage following a 2-0 defeat away to Royal Charleroi.
Ten minutes after his introduction, Campbell was shown a red card for violent conduct deep into stoppage time.
The Belgian giants were already two goals up when Campbell was introduced.
It was his first red card for Brugge since being promoted to the first team last season.
The dismissal came in his first appearance since returning from the 2025 AFCON finals where he was been part of the Bafana Bafana squad that was eliminated at the Round of 16 phase.
Brugge coach reacts to Campbell's red card and team performance
Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko reacted to Campbell's sending off but reprimanded the 20-year-old.
"He's a young guy who lost control at a difficult moment. You shouldn't do something like that," Leko told the media.
The coach has expressed his disappointment after being knocked out of the prestigious competition.
"I'm very disappointed. More specifically about the result, obviously. I reckon we started out well, dominating, and getting that ball inside the final 20 to 30 meters," Leko added.
"We lacked patience for everything after that. We wanted to finish off this game as soon as we could, but our decisions in the final third did not help this.
"Charleroi proved very dangerous on the break, and we also handed them that one error prior to that penalty kick. After that goal, we needed to stay calm. We had the most possession, but they were ready and eager to capitalise on our mistakes," he continued.
"They then scored that fabulous second goal, which forced us to go all-in in the second half. The game was open, and we tried finding that goal to bring us back into the game.
"Unfortunately, we made too many technical errors. The pitch proved better for direct football with a long ball system," the Croat added.
"Charleroi proved better in that aspect, so they deserved this win. Painful as it is, because we really wanted this, and have been training hard in that respect. But today, under these circumstances, it just wasn't good enough."
Besides Campbell's red card, 'it wasn't a good game'
Leko also feels their opponents were not in the game and did not perform well.
"It is not like we are worrying right now, it just wasn't a good game," the coach said.
"Despite a fine first 20 to 30 minutes, and some better periods in the second half, we just weren't good enough organisational and when it comes to efficiency.
"Particularly, our positioning inside the box was below par. It takes a cool head when you're winning, but also when you're losing," he continued.
"We need to analyse this thoroughly, and keep working hard. It's just the one game, and of course it's very painful for all of us, but we will be back.
"We will keep on working, and reshift our focus onto the next game. Come Friday we will show that we are capable of better football than what we showed here today."
Why Broos did not play Campbell at AFCON
Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos explains why he did not hand game time to Campbell and Tylon Smith at AFCON.
"As the saying goes in my language, you shouldn't throw someone to the lions," Broos said.
"We must not throw them to the lions. It wouldn't be beneficial for them. For Tylon and Shandre, simply being part of this squad is a tremendous achievement.
"They are performing well in training, yet certain nuances of the game at this level remain for them to master."