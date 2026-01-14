VIDEO - Shocking! Bafana Bafana winger Shandre Campbell shown straight red card for violent conduct as Club Brugge bow out of Belgian Cup and 'disappointed' coach warns youngster 'you shouldn't do something like that'

Club Brugge coach Ivan Leko reacted to Campbell's sending off but reprimanded the 20-year-old.

"He's a young guy who lost control at a difficult moment. You shouldn't do something like that," Leko told the media.

The coach has expressed his disappointment after being knocked out of the prestigious competition.

"I'm very disappointed. More specifically about the result, obviously. I reckon we started out well, dominating, and getting that ball inside the final 20 to 30 meters," Leko added.

"We lacked patience for everything after that. We wanted to finish off this game as soon as we could, but our decisions in the final third did not help this.

"Charleroi proved very dangerous on the break, and we also handed them that one error prior to that penalty kick. After that goal, we needed to stay calm. We had the most possession, but they were ready and eager to capitalise on our mistakes," he continued.

"They then scored that fabulous second goal, which forced us to go all-in in the second half. The game was open, and we tried finding that goal to bring us back into the game.

"Unfortunately, we made too many technical errors. The pitch proved better for direct football with a long ball system," the Croat added.

"Charleroi proved better in that aspect, so they deserved this win. Painful as it is, because we really wanted this, and have been training hard in that respect. But today, under these circumstances, it just wasn't good enough."