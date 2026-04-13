VIDEO: Unseen fan footage shows Rayan Cherki playing BOTTLE-FLIP game during Man City's win over Chelsea
Cherki stars in Bridge rout
The playmaker was instrumental in City's second-half demolition of the Blues, providing two crucial assists to secure the three points at Stamford Bridge. He first set up Nico O’Reilly for the deadlock-breaker in the 51st minute before delivering the pass for Marc Guehi to double the visitors' advantage. Footage of his bottle-flip antics emerged from a mid-game stoppage while a player received treatment, occurring well before he was replaced by Phil Foden in the 76th minute.
Watch the clip
Elite creativity
Cherki’s impressive display in West London took his seasonal tally to 10 assists and three goals in 26 Premier League appearances. The Frenchman has now registered at least two assists in three separate matches this term, a feat matched only by Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes across all competitions. This elite level of creativity has been vital for a City side that currently sits six points behind Arsenal but crucially holds a game in hand over their North London rivals.
- Getty Images Sport
Title showdown on the horizon
Pep Guardiola’s men are building significant momentum as they prepare for a season-defining 'final' against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium on April 19. With the gap potentially narrowing further, Cherki’s ability to unlock defences will be under the spotlight as City look to overturn the Gunners' advantage in the final stretch. Maintaining this ruthless form is essential, as any slip-up could effectively hand the Premier League crown to Mikel Arteta's side.