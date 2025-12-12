VIDEO - Hat-trick Hero! Bafana Bafana striker Iqraam Rayners scores three goals to help Mamelodi Sundowns lift trophy as Tshwane giants prepare for CAF Champions League and PSL resumption

Iqraam Rayners opened the floodgates with the first goal as Mamelodi Sundowns stormed to a 6-0 victory over Morupule Wanderers in the final of the Morupule Charity Spectacular on Friday.

It capped off a dominant tournament in which Masandawana scored nine goals without conceding in their two matches. I

In the final, coach Miguel Cardoso fielded a strong lineup featuring captain Themba Zwane, Rayners, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Jody February, Mosa Lebusa, Ntsiki Ntsabeleng, Miguel Reisinho and Tashreeq Matthews.

Sundowns exploded early and went into halftime with a commanding 5-0 lead, with Iqraam Rayners grabbing a first-half hat-trick, while Tashreeq Matthews scored twice.

They then eased off in the second half with substitute Gomolemo Kekana sealing the win and Sundowns comfortably lifted the trophy.