Fiorentina fire training ground 2025Getty/X
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Four people hospitalised after fire at Fiorentina’s training ground delivers ‘night of fear’ for club that ex-Man Utd goalkeeper David de Gea now calls home

FiorentinaSerie AD. De Gea

Four people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at Fiorentina’s training ground and delivered a “night of fear” for the Serie A outfit.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Firefighters battled to get blaze under control
  • Three boys and an adult required medical treatment
  • Investigation into cause of the fire now underway
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱