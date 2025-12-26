VIDEO - Former Kaizer Chiefs striker breaks his goal duck! Ranga Chivaviro seals Al Adalah's win as South African helps ease Saudi First Division relegation fears
WATCH: Ranga Chivaviro finally delivers
Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro was on target as his team, Al Adalah, claimed a 3-0 win over Al Jandal in a Saudi Arabia Division 1 outing.
The 33-year-old has struggled to open his account for the Middle East team since his off-season move from Amakhosi where he didn't meet expectations.
The visitors scored their first goal in the 39th minute when Rashed Al Salem found Osama Al Khalaf in a prime position. The provider then became the scorer in the 73rd minute, with Muhammed Al Marri providing the assist.
Chivaviro, then, got his chance almost half an hour after coming on from the penalty spot, and he took his chance to make it 3-0.
Chivaviro's stats at Chiefs and Saudi Arabia
When he joined Amakhosi, Chivaviro played 45 matches in the two seasons he spent with the Soweto giants.
In the 2023/24 edition of the Premier Soccer League, he scored four goals, which was not what the technical teams and the supporters at large anticipated.
The striker ended up scoring nine goals across all competitions before the management opted against extending his deal at the end of last season.
Since his move to Al Adalah, Chivaviro has played 10 games for the Division 1 outfit; he has a goal and an assist to his name.
The win for Al Adalah eased their relegation fears; currently, they are placed 16th on the table from the 13 games they have played. They have two wins, four draws, and seven losses. Al Batin and Al Jubail are second last and last respectively.
Following the loss, Al Jandal are 12th in the log with four wins, three draws, and six losses.
- Backpage
Your main job is to score goals
Well, questions should be asked about Chivaviro's effectiveness in the dangerzone since he has not been the same for the last couple of seasons. He ended up clashing with Amakhosi fans at some points, and ex-Zambia striker Collins Mbesuma advised him to get his scoring touch.
“I think he should fix his attitude towards the supporters when he performs very well by scoring,” he said in an interview earlier.
“As a striker, your main job is to score goals. If you keep on missing those chances, the supporters become frustrated, and they will boo you.
“There is a match [against SuperSport United], he was booed. Later on, he scored, and his celebration was directed to the supporters [saying they talk too much]. As a professional, you shouldn’t do that," Mbesuma added recalling the 4-0 win over the now-defunct side in the Carling Knockout outing last season.
“Players should have a strong relationship with supporters. Those are the people who can make your career or completely destroy it. They can help you build a good reputation as well," he concluded.
- Backpage
The massive test for Chivaviro
Reports have it that Chivaviro - who left Amakhosi alongside Mduduzi Mdantsane, Edmilson Dove ( Al Quwa Al Jawiya - Iraq), Njabulo Blom, Sabelo Radebe, Ranga Chivaviro, Tebogo Potsane (Siwelele FC), Bongani Sam, and Samkelo Zwane & Happy Mashiane (both on loan to Siwelele) - signed a one-year deal with the Saudi Arabia outfit.
With the current stats, the management might opt against extending his deal; he has to up his game if he intends to stay there beyond this season.