VIDEO - Former Kaizer Chiefs striker breaks his goal duck! Ranga Chivaviro seals Al Adalah's win as South African helps ease Saudi First Division relegation fears

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Ranga Chivaviro was on target as his team, Al Adalah, claimed a 3-0 win over Al Jandal in a Saudi Arabia Division 1 outing.

The 33-year-old has struggled to open his account for the Middle East team since his off-season move from Amakhosi where he didn't meet expectations.

The visitors scored their first goal in the 39th minute when Rashed Al Salem found Osama Al Khalaf in a prime position. The provider then became the scorer in the 73rd minute, with Muhammed Al Marri providing the assist.

Chivaviro, then, got his chance almost half an hour after coming on from the penalty spot, and he took his chance to make it 3-0.