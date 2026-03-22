Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Live Scores, Stats, and the Latest News
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

VIDEO: Barcelona players pay special tribute to Ronaldinho to mark club legend's 46th birthday

Barcelona players surprised fans at the Spotify Camp Nou by warming up in retro jerseys to celebrate the 46th birthday of club legend Ronaldinho. The Brazilian icon, who won the Ballon d'Or and Champions League during a transformative spell in Catalonia, remains a beloved figure. The tribute bridged the gap between the club's glorious past and its promising current era.

  • Nostalgic tribute at Spotify Camp Nou

    The official Barcelona account on X posted a video before the match showing players holding a shirt bearing Ronaldinho's name and the number 10. Following this online tribute, fans at the stadium were treated to a heavy dose of nostalgia during the warm-up. Hansi Flick’s squad emerged wearing the vintage jersey, mirroring the one worn by the forward during his magical stint at the club. Several current stars, including Gavi, Lamine Yamal, and Pau Cubarsi, were not even born when he arrived in 2003. This generational gap highlights the lasting legacy of a man who scored 94 goals in 207 appearances across all competitions for the Catalan giants.


    • Advertisement
  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-BARCELONA-BENFICAAFP

    A glittering career in Catalonia

    During his five-year stay, the attacker established himself as a firm favourite and one of the greatest players in history. He claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2005 and was named the best men's player by FIFA on two occasions. Furthermore, he led the team to two Spanish league titles and lifted the UEFA Champions League trophy in the 2005-06 campaign. Beyond the silverware, his infectious smile and 'Joga Bonito' style redefined modern football. His performances laid the groundwork for an era of unprecedented dominance, transforming a struggling side into European heavyweights.

  • Global icon and international success

    His brilliance was not limited to Spain. On the international stage, he earned 97 caps for Brazil, scoring 33 goals. He made his debut in June 1999 and went on to win the Copa America that same year. In 2002, he was instrumental in securing a World Cup triumph. At club level, he also enjoyed success in Italy, winning the league with AC Milan, and claimed the Copa Libertadores with Atletico Mineiro in 2013. Across his illustrious career, which included spells at Paris Saint-Germain and Flamengo, he consistently delivered moments of pure magic.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport

    What next for Barcelona

    Following the heartfelt celebrations, Flick's men secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano. This crucial win keeps them top of the table with 73 points after 29 matches, comfortably clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who sit on 66 points having played one game fewer. Looking ahead, a demanding schedule awaits the league leaders. They face Atletico Madrid away on April 4 in La Liga, before hosting them four days later in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. A domestic fixture against Espanyol follows on April 11, preceding the crucial European return leg against Atletico on April 14.

LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Elche crest
Elche
ELC
LaLiga
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR