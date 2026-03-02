Veteran coach slams Kaizer Chiefs players after Soweto Derby: 'They are unaware of whom they are representing' and insists 'there was no competition' for Orlando Pirates
- Backpage
Pirates dominate Chiefs in Soweto Derby
Kaizer Chiefs lost 3-0 to Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby last Saturday, their biggest defeat in this fixture in 25 years.
The Buccaneers dominated their old foes to claim maximum points and go on top of the Premier Soccer League table.
Former Bush Bucks and Black Leopards coach Mlungisi Ngubane has taken a swipe at Amakhosi players for the way they executed themselves.
- Backpage
Chiefs players do not respect the Soweto Derby
"If these players do not respect the derby, it suggests they are even unaware of whom they are representing. It raises questions about how many of them realise they are playing for Kaizer Chiefs. Their performance is truly disgraceful," Ngubane lashed out, speaking to KickOff.
"The disarray within the partnership of Inacio Miguel and Zitha Kwinika diminishes hope.
"I fail to understand why a goalkeeper who last played long ago is chosen over Fiacre Ntwari, who participated in the AFCON qualifiers."
- Backpage
Pirates had no competition
."There was no competition. Pirates should have scored at least four goals. I am perplexed as to why players falter after joining Chiefs. Such issues are a result of factionalism. The team spirit at Chiefs appears to be absent," added the veteran coach.
"I am concerned that Chiefs may end up making Ethan Chislett look ordinary. Believe me, that guy has a good understanding of football; he just needs the support of competent teammates to perform to his best.
“He is similar to Flavio Da Silva, a talented striker who is being hindered by his teammates,” he continued.
- Backpage
Chiefs players lack discipline
“I question whether he understands the magnitude of representing a prestigious club," Ngubane further stated.
"Consistent effort is essential when playing for Chiefs. There appears to be a problem at the club: the players lack discipline and do not fear the club's management.
"They seem to believe they are the club itself and that they have contributed to its current stature.
"The manner of Saturday's game was unbalanced. Chiefs did not meet the standard set by Pirates. This discrepancy is huge. The players disrespected the badge," he concluded.