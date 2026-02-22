Veteran coach draws comparisons between Mfundo Vilakazi and FIFA World Cup winner Lionel Messi, lashes out at Kaizer Chiefs coaches for 'lacking trust in these young talents'

Mfundo Vilakazi has struggled to turn himself into a consistent performer for Kaizer Chiefs and fulfil the promise he showed at the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

It was a tournament; the midfielder showed signs that he can be a key player for his club at the highest level, especially as Amakhosi were participating in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Veteran coach Mlungisi Ngubane has taken a swipe at Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef for what he feels is a lack of faith in Vilakazi and other Amakhosi youngsters.

With Vilakazi not an imposing figure body-wise, Ngubane says that should not count against the player while making reference to Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning captain, Lionel Messi.