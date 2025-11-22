Veteran coach Cavin Johnson asserts 'I don't think Kaizer Chiefs have given Gaston Sirino enough opportunity' as Uruguayan's contract nears the end
Sirino having a quiet season
Gaston Sirino is enduring a quiet season for Kaizer Chiefs with just one goal and two assists in 14 matches across all competitions.
He has featured mostly as a substitute and has been struggling to have an influence on games as the lack of consistent game time appears to be affecting his rhythm.
That has prompted former Amakhosi coach Cavin Johnson to suggest that Chiefs have not given the winger enough playing opportunities.
If he continues with his low form, Chiefs might opt against offering Sirino a contract extension beyond June 2026.
Such a decision could force Sirino to consider whether to remain in South Africa or explore options elsewhere.
That scenario would potentially bring an end to what will be eight years of playing Premier Soccer League football.
Johnson backs Sirino
"Gaston Sirino, I never got chance to coach him, he came after me at Chiefs, I don't know whether he has done enough since he got to Chiefs, but at the same time also I don't think they have given him enough opportunity," Johnson told KickOff.
"You must remember at Sundowns he was a very big player because they gave him the opportunity to play.
"Sirino he is a good player, there is no doubt he is a good player," added the veteran coach.
"But whether he deserves an extension in his contract or not, that depends entirely on the coaches there at Chiefs. But to me Sirino was a good player at Sundowns and still a good player even now."
Sirino experience needed in CAF CC
With Chiefs competing in the CAF Confederation Cup, Sirino’s experience could be valuable for the Soweto giants.
His knowledge of continental football, emanating from his time in the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns, makes him a key player to rely on in Africa.
Chiefs’ squad mixes youth and seasoned players, placing added responsibility on Sirino along with the likes of Lebohang Maboe, Glody Lilepo, Reeve Frosler, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Inacio Miguel. However, Chiefs will be without the Uruguayan-South African when they face Al Masry away in Egypt for their CAF Confederation Cup Group D opener on Sunday.
Sirino did not travel because he is suspended for the match and his absence will test Chiefs’ depth and ability to cope without one of their experienced players.
The team will hope he returns strongly in the other group fixtures to boost their continental ambitions.
'Sirino is a star, on another level like Ribeiro'
Sirino's only goal of the season came against Richards Bay when he came off the bench to inspire Chiefs to a 1-0 PSL victory.
That left former Amakhosi winger Junior Khanye mesmerised and call the goal "world class."
“That was a world-class goal,” said Khanye.
“We need to complement that goal; the Chiefs that I know scores like this, and you need star players.
“Sirino is a star, but I don’t think his mindset is the right one and another thing could be playing with players who are not at your standard you end up looking ordinary because Sirino is a special player. One of the best international players imported to South Africa," added the former South Africa Junior international.
“Sirino, like [Lucas] Ribeiro, is on another level but also playing for a team that doesn’t challenge for trophies and in the league always out of the picture and sometimes even out of the top eight, you are obviously going to be an ordinary player.
“Sirino is a special player, I mean look at the goal he scored and last season he scored a similar goal.”