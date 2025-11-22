Veteran coach Cavin Johnson asserts 'I don't think Kaizer Chiefs have given Gaston Sirino enough opportunity' as Uruguayan's contract nears the end

Gaston Sirino is enduring a quiet season for Kaizer Chiefs with just one goal and two assists in 14 matches across all competitions.

He has featured mostly as a substitute and has been struggling to have an influence on games as the lack of consistent game time appears to be affecting his rhythm.

That has prompted former Amakhosi coach Cavin Johnson to suggest that Chiefs have not given the winger enough playing opportunities.

If he continues with his low form, Chiefs might opt against offering Sirino a contract extension beyond June 2026.

Such a decision could force Sirino to consider whether to remain in South Africa or explore options elsewhere.

That scenario would potentially bring an end to what will be eight years of playing Premier Soccer League football.