USWNT Abroad: Alyssa Thompson leads the way for Chelsea FC as Lindsey Heaps’ Denver Summit move steals headlines

By the end of 2025, it felt as if the National Women’s Soccer League was bracing for an exodus. One by one, some of its biggest stars were exploring opportunities abroad, reinforcing the sense that Europe’s pull was only growing stronger.

Then, on the second Monday of the new year, Lindsey Heaps flipped the script.

The U.S. women’s national team captain sent shockwaves through the sport by signing with Denver Summit FC, the NWSL’s newest expansion side, cutting directly against the prevailing narrative of stars heading overseas. At a moment when the league appeared to be losing ground, Heaps chose to come home.

The move makes sense on several levels. A Colorado native, Heaps is at a stage in her career where legacy matters as much as silverware - and she already has plenty of that. NWSL championships, MVP honors, four Division 1 Féminine titles, a UEFA Women’s Champions League crown, and a Coupe de France Féminine medal have all come her way. While she won’t officially join Summit FC until the conclusion of her season in France, the significance of the decision is immediate and monumental for the league.

Across the Atlantic, meanwhile, the USWNT contingent abroad continued to shine. In England, Alyssa Thompson was electric for Chelsea, scoring the Blues’ third goal and tormenting defenders down the left flank. Four of her five goals this season have come in the WSL, with no Chelsea player finding the net more often.

Elsewhere, Naomi Girma helped Chelsea secure a clean sheet, while the future of teammate Cat Macario remains uncertain, rounding out a busy and productive weekend for Americans overseas. GOAL looks at the biggest storylines from around the world in the latest USWNT Abroad...