USMNT Transfers: Weston McKennie might finally be leaving Juventus, while Josh Sargent’s impasse with Norwich continues as Toronto FC show interest

Weston McKennie might finally get his move. There's a vicious cycle every year for the midfielder. We are told he is out of favor at Juventus. he starts to play good football for Juventus. And then Juventus decides to move him - only for him to stay again. Well, the rumors are back. Two Premier League clubs are supposedly in for the Juventus midfielder, and there might be interest from elsewhere, too.

Elsewhere in the striker pool, Josh Sargent’s future is coming into focus. The Norwich forward, who has struggled to find consistency in the EFL Championship, is edging toward a potential move to MLS - a shift that could make sense for the No. 9 and reopen a pathway to the national team. One striker who will not be moving is Ricardo Pepi, whose arm injury is expected to sideline him for two months. Beyond the striker picture, contract uncertainty - and a possible sale - surrounds MLS standout defender Tristan Blackmon, while highly regarded winger Griffin Yow is reportedly set to return stateside to play under a former coach.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.