USMNT Transfers: Premier League and Serie A clubs monitoring Josh Sargent, Matt Turner set for Lyon, Yunus Musah heading to Napoli?

Less than a week from the start of the CONCACAF Gold Cup and just days out from the FIFA Club World Cup, the transfer rumor mill is heating up. For the USMNT, it’s a pivotal summer. Manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to rebound from a disappointing Nations League campaign, while his players aim to solidify their place in the squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

For some, that means securing a move this summer to continue their development. For others, it’s about staying put and maintaining strong form at the club level. The stakes are high — a misstep could derail momentum, while the right decision might bring them one step closer to next summer’s roster.

Josh Sargent is someone between a rock and a hard place. Pochettino elected not to select him for the Gold Cup after a rather disastrous performance in the Nations League, but for Norwich City across the 2024-25 season, he was nothing short of brilliant. Now, he appears to be one of the most coveted U.S. internationals, with transfer interest from the Premier League and a top-six Serie A side. If both options arise, though, what's the best choice for him?

Domestically, Orlando City SC's 20-year-old fullback Alex Freeman, who earned his first cap with the USMNT on Saturday in a 2-1 loss to Turkey, is also the subject of interest from Italy. Meanwhile, the Crew's Max Arfsten - who also started against Turkey - has been linked with a move to France, with Columbus having reportedly already turned down a substantial offer for him.

Then, a bombshell Monday evening revealed that Matt Turner has reportedly agreed to move to Ligue 1 side Lyon, departing Nottingham Forest. Is it a good transfer? Perhaps, but there is a major issue that needs to be resolved before anything can be determined.

Others, like Paxten Aaronson, Antonee Robinson, and Johnny Cardoso, are also subject to potential moves this summer, but have seen little movement over the past week.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.