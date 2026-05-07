USMNT star Christian Pulisic breaks silence on split from pro golfer girlfriend Alexa Melton

Pulisic has broken his silence regarding the end of his relationship with professional golfer Melton. The pair, whose relationship was a central focus of a 2024 Paramount+ docuseries, reportedly separated earlier this year. Despite the split, the USMNT forward spoke of his former partner with significant warmth, acknowledging the positive influence she had on his life during their time together.

"I only look at her in the most positive way," Pulisic remarked in an interview with Time. "She was a lot of fun, and she supported me in every way. She wanted to push me to enjoy my life a little bit more and do things with her and do things just in general. And I was grateful for that."