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USMNT legend Landon Donovan sends ‘keep your mouth shut’ warning to Gio Reyna as playmaker with ‘superstar quality’ sweats on 2026 World Cup selection
Pressure rising ahead of the 2026 World Cup
The United States are building towards a historic moment as they prepare to co-host the 2026 World Cup across North America. With expectations rising, pressure is increasing on the current generation of American players to deliver on home soil. Reyna is widely viewed as one of the most naturally gifted players in the USMNT pool. However, inconsistent playing time at club level and past issues within the national team setup have created uncertainty around his long-term role.
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Donovan delivers blunt advice
Donovan, widely regarded as the benchmark for American football success, believes the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder must now focus entirely on his performances. With competition intensifying in attacking and midfield positions, the margin for error is shrinking as the tournament approaches. He did not hold back when discussing Reyna’s situation and the scrutiny surrounding his career.
Speaking on his Unfiltered Soccer podcast, he said: "This is the way I see it, if it's a 23-man roster, Gio doesn't make it. I think because it's 26, you can add a player, two or three, that have a superstar quality. And sometimes that means just being an amazing teammate, great in training, helps the whole group get better. Sometimes it means a guy who just does something special, and Gio can do something special.
"My caveat with Gio is, if I'm Pochettino, I go to him and say: 'Gio, there is every chance you don't play one minute this summer. Every chance. There's a chance you play a lot of minutes. But whatever happens, I need to know you are going to be a good teammate on board. Keep your mouth shut. Keep working and help the group. If you're willing to do that, I'm bringing you. And if you tell me you're willing to do it and you don't do it at some point in the tournament, I'm sending you home'. That's it. If you do that and he's on board with that, he's worth having."
Struggles for minutes in the Bundesliga
Reyna’s lack of match rhythm is a primary concern for the USMNT coaching staff ahead of the tournament. Since moving to Monchengladbach last summer, the 23-year-old has struggled for consistency and fitness, failing to record a single start this calendar year.
His involvement has been limited to just 82 minutes of action spread across six substitute appearances, raising questions about his readiness for the physical demands of a World Cup. Despite the lack of game time, former USMNT goalkeeper Tim Howard believes Reyna offers a specific edge that Pochettino might find useful in high-pressure scenarios.
"You know, the other thing that I think Gio doesn't get enough credit for, he's got some spice and bite, man," Howard explained. "I just wonder if there's a moment where Poch gets fed up in like the 60th minute and just goes, 'I need someone on the pitch who's willing to just be a dog and fight'. And obviously he's very good talent wise, taking the ball."
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Reyna faces crucial period
Competition for attacking roles in the USMNT is intensifying. Players such as Christian Pulisic, Malik Tillman and Brenden Aaronson are all pushing to influence the team’s creative output. The coming weeks could prove decisive for Reyna. Securing consistent club minutes and demonstrating maturity within the squad will be key if he is to cement his place ahead of the 2026 World Cup.