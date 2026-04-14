Moments later, substitute Fermin Lopez, fresh on for Flick, met a Yamal pass with a free header, only to be denied by Atlético goalkeeper Juan Musso. Unfortunately, the goalkeeper’s studs struck Lopez flush across the face and nose. (25.) Blood gushed from his face, forcing a several-minute stoppage for treatment, yet the 22-year-old eventually returned to the fray.

The lengthy stoppage initially favoured the Rojiblancos. Moments after play resumed, Antoine Griezmann released Fernando Llorente, who in turn fed Ademola Lookman in the centre; the winger finished calmly to make it 1-2 (31). That proved to be the final score in a contest that stayed enthralling throughout the second half.

Ferran Torres’s 55th-minute effort was ruled out for offside, and although Barça kept pressing for a third, Atlético turned to super-sub Alexander Sörloth. The Norwegian replaced Griezmann in the 76th minute to a standing ovation, and within 60 seconds had ghosted behind the defence, only to be hauled down by Eric Garcia’s last-ditch challenge. As in the first leg, Barcelona finished the match with ten men, yet this time the decision was unlikely to provoke controversy.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Barça kept pushing, and substitute Ronald Araujo missed a golden opportunity to make it 3–1 shortly before the eight minutes of added time expired.

Barça are eliminated from the Champions League, while Atlético will face the winner of Arsenal versus Sporting Lisbon in the semi-finals.