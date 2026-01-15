Unfocused Hugo Broos blasted for AFCON exit as 'he made elementary mistakes' as Bafana Bafana were 'not beaten, we beat ourselves'

Now, former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi is the latest football figure to add his voice. The Golden Arrows tactician has pointed out that Broos errors, especially in tactics, and that is what should primarily be blamed for Bafana's exit.

“Hugo did a lot well that we have to commend him for, but in this AFCON I don’t think he was as focused as he was in the previous AFCON,” Mngqithi said on Prime Time Sports on Ukhozi FM.

“The mistakes he made in this one were elementary ones because I think he is a top coach. If I can make an example with the Cameroon game. He made a mistake by benching two players who had played impressively before – [Tshepang] Moremi and [Aubrey] Modiba.

“Before the game, I was thinking that we would need to have people who would exploit the space behind Cameroon. Moremi would have been the best candidate for that because we knew that Cameroon would try to come at us," he added.

“We should have had a plan that if they come at us and we want to hit them with a counter, we must know what we have behind their defence.

“It showed when Modiba put in two good balls into the box, Mudau or Foster should have scored one of them. But the truth is, I think in this tournament, we were not beaten; we beat ourselves.”