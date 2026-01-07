Talks of Pitso Mosimane & Rhulani Mokwena Replacing Hugo Broos Silenced! South Africa's high-ranking government official affirms Bafana Bafana coach is 'going nowhere' ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup, but slams Belgian

Bafana Bafana's journey in the biennial continental competition ended prematurely as they fell to the five-time winners last weekend.

Coach Hugo Broos was blamed for the 2-1 loss against Cameroon's Indomitable Lions, who are now among the eight teams that made it to the quarter-final.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup - to be co-hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, coming in June- questions are being asked on whether Broos is the right person to take the country forward.

Interestingly, speculations have it that Pitso Mosimane and Rhulani Mokwena might do the job in the forthcoming global competition where South Africa has been placed in Group A.

This is not what was anticipated before the competition, after the team had gone 27 games across all competitions without tasting defeat.