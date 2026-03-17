Unexpected boost for Tottenham as key player returns from injury two months early to potentially aid Champions League comeback hopes

Interim manager Tudor has also been handed a defensive boost with the return of Cristian Romero to first-team training, following the Argentine's absence from the 1-1 draw at Liverpool. Romero was forced to miss the trip to Anfield after clashing heads with team-mate Joao Palhinha during the first leg defeat to Atletico - an incident Tudor highlighted as yet more evidence of Tottenham's "incredible" bad luck. While the draw against the Reds marked the first time Spurs avoided defeat under Tudor's tenure, they had to navigate the game without both Romero and Palhinha due to strict concussion protocols. Despite his return to the grass, Romero will still need to be closely assessed under those same medical guidelines before he is cleared for a competitive return.