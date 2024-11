GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Cranes on Friday.

Bafana Bafana are in Kampala for what is a dead rubber 2025 Afcon Group K qualifier against Uganda at Mandela National Stadium.

Both teams have already qualified for the continental competition with two games to go but at stake is claiming the top spot in their group.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana and Uganda, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

Article continues below

Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!