UEFA World Cup Play-offs: how they work and all the fixtures scheduled for the semi-finals

The number of places available for Europe has increased from 13 to 16: as the qualifiers are organised into 12 groups, the winners of each group secure direct qualification for the World Cup; the others must fight on, hoping for a last-minute spot. And this is where the play-offs come into play.

The remaining four places available for UEFA are allocated through a play-off system, which represents the last chance for those who failed to finish top of their group.

Sixteen teams take part in the play-offs. The line-up is as follows:

- the 12 runners-up from the qualifying groups;

-four teams from the Nations League, selected from the winners or, failing that, the highest-placed teams in the various leagues that have not already secured direct qualification or via second place.

Among these is Italy, once again called upon to play for everything in a do-or-die situation.