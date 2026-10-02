Uefa Women's Champions League: Juventus win, Roma lose, Inter draw. The situation after the second matchday

After two matchdays, only one side still have a perfect record: Barcelona on six points. Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter and Chelsea sit behind them on four. Hacken and Servette are bottom with zero points. At the end of the League Phase, the top four go straight through to the quarter-finals, while the teams from fifth to 12th will head into a play-off. Sides finishing between 13th and 18th are eliminated.