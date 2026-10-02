A bittersweet round of the UEFA Women's Champions League for the Italian sides, who finished with one win, one draw and one defeat overall. Juventus were first in action and won 3-0 away to Hacken in Sweden, making amends for their opening defeat at the Stadium against Benfica. Tatiana Pinto, Emma Stolen Godo and Alba Redondo got the goals, with Pinto scoring Juventus' 100th goal in the UEFA Women's Champions League.
Uefa Women's Champions League: Juventus win, Roma lose, Inter draw. The situation after the second matchday
Roma, heavy defeat against Barcelona
Roma suffered a heavy defeat in Wednesday's second match, losing 6-0 to Barcelona at the Tre Fontane. Even without Alexia Putellas, who has moved to London City Lionesses, the Blaugrana look the team to beat for overall victory: Hansen and Pina both scored braces, with Pajor also on target and Oladipo adding an own goal.
Inter save themselves in stoppage time
Inter took an important point away at Austria Vienna. It finished 1-1 at the Franz-Horr Stadion, with Sassarini's side grabbing an equaliser with the last action of the match through Ivana Andrés. After 180 minutes, Inter have four points on the board, Juventus three and Roma one, after drawing their opener against OH Leuven.
Barcelona the only team with full points
After two matchdays, only one side still have a perfect record: Barcelona on six points. Lyon, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Inter and Chelsea sit behind them on four. Hacken and Servette are bottom with zero points. At the end of the League Phase, the top four go straight through to the quarter-finals, while the teams from fifth to 12th will head into a play-off. Sides finishing between 13th and 18th are eliminated.
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