Real Madrid's clash with Elche saw one of the most exciting elements in the royal club's front line truly emerge. Making his second start in a Merengue shirt after the Rayo Vallecano match, Yann Diomandé did more than deliver a tactical display built on skill and pace. He offered everything that proves he has "two faces in a single fabric": a playmaker who links the lines with finesse on the right wing, and a sharp, decisive striker when he switches to the left.

Spanish newspaper "AS" praised Diomandé's showing, saying that "the approach of the Portuguese coach José Mourinho in dealing with the young talent's abilities can be understood under the label of gradual progress and patience, but there is a world of difference between coaching patience and tactical laxity".

The paper added that Diomandé has vast room for growth, but alongside that sits an explosion of latent ability that has already begun to surface. Madrid, it confirmed, possess a gem that sparkles on the green rectangle.

His performance at the "Martínez Valero" stadium came very close to a complete tactical thesis on how to exploit spaces according to position. It brought back that familiar tune that follows him at the Santiago Bernabéu: "murmurs of doubt when he drops back, and warm applause the moment he attempts a dribble".