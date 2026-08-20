Juventus want a striker late in the window. After Kolo Muani and Ekhator, they are looking to strengthen the squad with a new No 9 who can offer alternatives to Spalletti. Their first choice is Joshua Zirkzee, who is on the way out of Manchester United and is also being courted by Napoli. Among the alternatives, according to what Tuttosport writes today, is Mateo Retegui, the former Genoa and Atalanta striker now on the books at Saudi side Al-Qadisiya. He is a highly rated profile who knows our league well, having finished as its top scorer in 2024-2025, but he is extremely difficult to reach for financial reasons. That said, Juventus have not struck him off the list.
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Tuttosport - Juventus hunt for a new striker: Retegui emerges
Juventus assess the costs
Retegui had already caught Juventus's eye last January, and his name has resurfaced in recent days, especially now that the fractured tibia he suffered on 20 April is nothing more than a bad memory, on Monday he scored a brace in the King's Cup against Al Tal. For now, Carnevali and above all Ottolini, who has known him since their days at Genoa, are assessing the costs, aware that no club in Europe can guarantee him the salary he receives in the Saudi Pro League, namely €20 million net per season. The former Atalanta striker, who is under contract until 2029, would gladly return to Italy and would be willing to lower his salary demands to make that happen. He wants to wear the shirt of a prestigious club and return to the spotlight of Mancini's Italy, the first to believe in him.
Everything depends on David
Juventus can currently only offer a loan with an option to buy or an obligation to buy, but first they must resolve the David issue. The Canadian is out of Spalletti's plans but, unlike Openda, who has chosen to leave for Lyon, he is still digging his heels in and rejecting every proposal. He wants to stay in Turin and fight for his place. He sees his first disappointing season at Juventus as a period of adaptation and is convinced he can offer added value this year. Unless the former Lille player leaves, moves for profiles such as Zirzkee, Retegui or Sorloth, another option that has never gone away, would be financially unsustainable.
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