For Saudi Arabia, the semi-final against Qatar in Gulf Cup 27 has become far more than a place in the final. It is a pivotal moment that could shape the next phase for the national team and go a long way to deciding the future of Greek coach Georgios Donis.

This is about more than a ticket to the final. It arrives with the national team chasing stability, and the pressure on the technical staff builds with every new test.

Beat Qatar, and the final itself becomes the next chapter in the Donis story. Lifting the title would hand the coach far more room to continue his project, while another setback could reopen the question of whether he stays.

Lose to Qatar, though, and the Saudi Arabian Football Federation faces a difficult decision. Sacking Donis would become a very real possibility given how much rides on the upcoming phase.