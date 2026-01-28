Tshepang Moremi bullish Orlando Pirates 'are winning the PSL title this season' as Abdeslam Ouaddou warns his players against 'selling bear skin before you’ve killed the bear'
- Backpage
Pirates launch serious PSL title bid
Orlando Pirates could be successful in their quest for a first Premier Soccer League title since 2012 as the season gathers momentum.
The Buccaneers are currently second in the standings, trailing log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by three points.
What makes the campaign more promising for the Soweto giants is that they have played two matches fewer than Masandawana.
That advantage keeps Pirates firmly in the hunt to reclaim the top spot, which they occupied heading into the new year.
Winger Tshepang Moremi is confident the Buccaneers will be crowned champions when the season comes to an end.
- Backpage
Moremi bold on Pirates' title intentions
“We are winning the league this season, but we’ll take it step by step. We must keep on building momentum, but at the end of the day, we are taking the league noma kanjani [dark or blue],” he said as per Sowetan Live.
A confident Moremi has also opened up on how he has managed to settle at Pirates after enduring some booing from fans during his early days at the club after joining from AmaZulu.
“I am a very focused person ... even when things don’t go my way, I am always focused. I always knew that things would go well for me when the time was right," Moremi added.
“Always knew that my future was too bright. I always knew that I’d get my chance, and I feel like I’ve grabbed my chance with both hands.
“I was signed alongside eight other players, so there was no pressure and that made it easier for me to settle in here. Also, the guys I found here, like Rele and Tito, helped me so much to settle.
“I remember Tito [Maswanganyi] was the one who helped me a lot when the fans booed me ... he told me to relax," the former Bizana Pondo and JDR Stars man continued.
“To be honest, I didn’t see that the fans were booing me and it was only after the game where I heard that they were booing me when the gents [his teammates] made a circle and addressed the matter. After that I was hurt, but I didn’t take it to heart because these things happen everywhere in football.”
- Backpage
Ouaddou plays down title expectations
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has moved in to quickly water down expectations that might have been raised by Moremi.
“This league is one of the best and toughest in Africa. I can guarantee you that,” Ouaddou said.
“The race is like a marathon. You have to be consistent with every passing game. We have depth and good players. Everyone will get a chance to contribute. We want to win, and at the end of the league (season), we’ll count the points and see what happened.
“There’s a saying in French: ‘Don’t sell the bear skin before you’ve killed the bear.’ Step by step, we are working hard.”
- Backpage
Sibisi remains ambitious
Having already won the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this season, Pirates still have an opportunity to win a quadruple.
There is still the PSL title and the Nedbank Cup to play for this term and skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi says they are not shying away from declaring their intentions.
“When you are representing such a big institution, you don’t have to hide the fact that you are going for everything,” Sibisi said.
“I think in our very first press conference this season, we said we wanted everything that’s up for grabs.
“Unfortunately, we fell short in the Champions League, but we managed to secure the other two trophies. There are still two more trophies – not only the championship, but the Nedbank Cup as well.”