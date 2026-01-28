Tshepang Moremi bullish Orlando Pirates 'are winning the PSL title this season' as Abdeslam Ouaddou warns his players against 'selling bear skin before you’ve killed the bear'

“We are winning the league this season, but we’ll take it step by step. We must keep on building momentum, but at the end of the day, we are taking the league noma kanjani [dark or blue],” he said as per Sowetan Live.

A confident Moremi has also opened up on how he has managed to settle at Pirates after enduring some booing from fans during his early days at the club after joining from AmaZulu.

“I am a very focused person ... even when things don’t go my way, I am always focused. I always knew that things would go well for me when the time was right," Moremi added.

“Always knew that my future was too bright. I always knew that I’d get my chance, and I feel like I’ve grabbed my chance with both hands.

“I was signed alongside eight other players, so there was no pressure and that made it easier for me to settle in here. Also, the guys I found here, like Rele and Tito, helped me so much to settle.

“I remember Tito [Maswanganyi] was the one who helped me a lot when the fans booed me ... he told me to relax," the former Bizana Pondo and JDR Stars man continued.

“To be honest, I didn’t see that the fans were booing me and it was only after the game where I heard that they were booing me when the gents [his teammates] made a circle and addressed the matter. After that I was hurt, but I didn’t take it to heart because these things happen everywhere in football.”