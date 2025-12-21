Tshegofatso Mabasa's replacement? Orlando Pirates' star labelled 'one of the best strikers' as key player is advised to join Kaizer Chiefs
Pirates star introduces himself
Sifiso Luthuli made a perfect introduction to the club's fanbase during the Carling Cup final against All Stars XI.
The 25-year-old struck the opening goal as the Soweto giants went on to win the exhibition match.
Luthuli's emergence coincides with uncertainty over Mabasa's future. The forward has been underutilised by Ouaddou, and he has been told to consider a move, with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns considered his best next destinations.
Now, Luthuli's former coach Bushy Moloi believes the Bucs striker is one of the best and can do well for the Soweto giants.
Luthuli praised
"He's a flexible player that can play as an attacking midfielder and also as a striker, as a target man, with the dimension of being able to dribble," Moloi told Soccer Laduma.
The former Baroka coach also explained why it took too long for Pirates to bring him into the first team.
"There's a big problem when you're from a bigger team. By that time, Pirates had similar types of players like (Evidence) Makgopa and all the quality strikers; that is why they loaned him out to us at Callies.
"But I believe he's one of the best strikers I've worked with."
Mabasa told to join Chiefs
As Mabasa faces an uncertain future, former Bucs star Phumlani Mkhize has told him to consider a move to Chiefs.
"Mabasa is a player I still need at Pirates, but the coach believes otherwise. So a move to Kaizer Chiefs would be the best move of his football career. Kaizer Chiefs need a target man and a finisher like Mabasa upfront," BMX, as Mkhize is famously known, told KickOff.
"I see Flavio Da Silva, but the thing is, he lacks that thing that Kaizer Chiefs supporters are expecting from a Kaizer Chiefs striker. But Mabasa will fit in perfectly at Kaizer Chiefs because the football they are playing does not differ that much from the one Pirates are playing.
"Mabasa would be the best signing for Chiefs because he's got goals in him, and Chiefs need goals. He is a hard-working striker. His awareness in the box is second to none," he added.
"He knows exactly where the goals are, and he's good at one-on-ones. Pirates' loss would be Kaizer Chiefs' gain if he happens to go there. He is a true striker; hence, there are always questions around his exclusion from the national team. Mabasa can score and provide assists."
But has Ouaddou lost faith in Mabasa?
As the debate about Mabasa's future at Pirates continues to draw speculation, Ouaddou recently explained why he has been missing from his squads.
“To be honest, many people are asking me that question [about Mabasa’s absence]. First of all, I don’t have any issue with Mabasa,” Ouaddou explained.
“He’s a player that I love; he’s a good guy, he’s a good striker, and now I have a lot of strikers. Sometimes, tactically, the profile of the defence we are going to play influences the choice of striker.
“Sometimes we are playing high, sometimes we’re playing mid-block. My game model is very demanding. There are a lot of runs, pressing, and a lot of demand in terms of fitness. With my staff, we are choosing players regarding the opponents we are going to play," the 47-year-old coach stated.
“If the opponents are building from the back, we need someone to chase. He had the opportunity to play, maybe not enough, but I have Makgopa, Mbuthuma, Mabasa, [Boitumelo] Radiopane, and [Sfiso] Luthuli, five players in one position.
“And sometimes fans can feel that there is an injustice, but it’s just rules, and I can only play 11 players on the pitch. As a coach and educator, I have to improve players," he explained.
When the season resumes, eyes will be keen to see whether Ouaddou will involve Mabasa more in an attempt to convince him not to leave.