Tshegofatso Mabasa's replacement? Orlando Pirates' star labelled 'one of the best strikers' as key player is advised to join Kaizer Chiefs

Sifiso Luthuli made a perfect introduction to the club's fanbase during the Carling Cup final against All Stars XI.

The 25-year-old struck the opening goal as the Soweto giants went on to win the exhibition match.

Luthuli's emergence coincides with uncertainty over Mabasa's future. The forward has been underutilised by Ouaddou, and he has been told to consider a move, with Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns considered his best next destinations.

Now, Luthuli's former coach Bushy Moloi believes the Bucs striker is one of the best and can do well for the Soweto giants.