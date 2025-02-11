TS Galaxy vs Mamelodi Sundowns team Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league clash between The Rockets and log leaders Masandawana.

TS Galaxy and Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns, with both teams coming off positive results in their previous matches.

The Rockets edged Chippa United 1-0, while Sundowns extended their unbeaten run with a dominant 4-1 victory over Orlando Pirates.

Despite a 20-point gap between the two sides, Adnan Beganovic will be determined to secure a good result and close the gap.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Galaxy and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.