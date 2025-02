The Brazilians head to Mbombela where they face the rejuvenated Rockets as they seek to extend their lead in the league.

Mamelodi Sundowns are pushing for an 11th straight Premier Soccer League win when they tackle TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tshwane giants enjoy a nine-point lead in the title race and they come against the Rockets who are on a 10-match unbeaten run in the league.

GOAL predicts how Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso could pick his lineup.