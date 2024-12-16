TS Galaxy vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the South African top flight clash between the Rockets and the Glamour Boys.

Kaizer Chiefs hope to bounce back to winning ways on Monday when they host TS Galaxy in the Premier Soccer League outing in Nelspruit.

Amakhosi have collected one win from their last three outings, while their hosts have collected two from three assignments, explaining why their confidence levels will be high.

This is going to be a massive fixture for either side as the year is almost concluding.

Here, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about how to watch the clash between TS Galaxy and Kaizer Chiefs, including TV channels, streaming options, team news, and more.