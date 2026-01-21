TS Galaxy move closer to Kaizer Chiefs after starting life without Puso Dithejane and Khulumani Ndamane with convincing Marumo Gallants win in PSL showdown
Galaxy sweep Gallants aside
TS Galaxy resumed their Premier Soccer League campaign in 2026 with a 2-0 win over Marumo Gallants at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.
After a goalless draw in the first half, the Rockets scored two vital goals in the second half. Mory Keita converted a 57th-minute penalty before Victor Letsoalo, with an assist from Zimbabwean international Junior Zindoga, added the second in the 67th minute.
- Backpage
Galaxy close in on Sekhukhune and Chiefs
The Rockets are now fifth with 24 points from 15 games and are keeping pace with Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs, who are fourth and third, respectively. Amakhosi, with 27 points, and Babina Noko, with 25, have, however, played 14 games.
Meanwhile, Gallants, who are without a win in five games now in the league, are 15th with 15 points.
- Backpage
Can Galaxy challenge without Dithejane?
After the SAFA School of Excellence product had made his mark felt in the league, it was a matter of when, not if, he would leave Galaxy.
Before he signed for the MLS side, an intense battle between Sundowns and Chiefs had been reported, meaning he was a highly sought-after player.
- Backpage
Chiefs & Downs tussle for Dithejane, and both lose
In fact, Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi revealed that Amakhosi had employed some underhand tactics of approaching Dithejane and his father directly in an attempt to sign him again.
"I see most journalists are linking him with a move back to Kaizer Chiefs, so yes, yesterday I was with him, and he showed me a number of missed calls from Kaizer Jr and another missed call from Tera Maliwa, the Kaizer Chiefs scout," Sukazi said.
"The boy's father also phoned me to inform me he also received a call from Bobby [Motaung]. He also showed me a missed call from Coach Vela Khumalo."
On the other hand, Sundowns' reported interest came at a time the Pretoria giants were in the market for a forward. Masandawana ended up signing Monnapule Saleng from Pirates and Brayan Leon from Colombia.
“It’s true, we received an offer from Sundowns, but we respectfully rejected it because it didn’t meet our valuation for the player,” the club's boss added.
In the end, Chiefs' and Downs' pursuit of Dithejane failed, as the youngster preferred to join Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the MLS.