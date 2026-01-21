In fact, Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi revealed that Amakhosi had employed some underhand tactics of approaching Dithejane and his father directly in an attempt to sign him again.

"I see most journalists are linking him with a move back to Kaizer Chiefs, so yes, yesterday I was with him, and he showed me a number of missed calls from Kaizer Jr and another missed call from Tera Maliwa, the Kaizer Chiefs scout," Sukazi said.

"The boy's father also phoned me to inform me he also received a call from Bobby [Motaung]. He also showed me a missed call from Coach Vela Khumalo."

On the other hand, Sundowns' reported interest came at a time the Pretoria giants were in the market for a forward. Masandawana ended up signing Monnapule Saleng from Pirates and Brayan Leon from Colombia.

“It’s true, we received an offer from Sundowns, but we respectfully rejected it because it didn’t meet our valuation for the player,” the club's boss added.

In the end, Chiefs' and Downs' pursuit of Dithejane failed, as the youngster preferred to join Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi in the MLS.