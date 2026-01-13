Tim Sukazi reveals why TS Galaxy turned down Mamelodi Sundowns' offer for transfer market hot property Kaizer Chiefs and Chicago Fire FC-linked Puso Dithejane
TS Galaxy willing to entertain Chiefs
TS Galaxy right winger Puso Dithejane has become hot property in the transfer market, attracting massive interest from Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.
The competition for his signature has intensified further with Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire FC also entering the race for the exciting wideman.
Dithejane is a product of Chiefs’ development structures before he unceremoniously left Naturena for TS Galaxy.
Rockets chairman Tim Sukazi has confirmed that Chiefs have been inundating the player with calls in a bid to lure him back to Naturena.
"I see most journalists are linking him with a move back to Kaizer Chiefs, so yes, yesterday I was with him, and he showed me a number of missed calls from Kaizer Jr., another missed call from Tera Maliwa, the Kaizer Chiefs scout," said Sukazi as per KickOff.
"The boy's father also phoned me to inform me he also received a call from Bobby [Motaung]. He also showed me a missed call from coach Vela Khumalo.
"It seems Kaizer Chiefs are still in the wooing process. Well, let's see how it will go. Bobby has made contact with Dithejane's father, but he advised Bobby to speak to me about the boy.
"At TS Galaxy, we don't have a problem with a club talking to a player first. At the moment, Puso Dithejane is still a TS Galaxy FC player.
"If Chiefs come to us, we will sit down and listen to what they put on the table and take it from there."
Why TS Galaxy rejected Sundowns
Sukazi has confirmed that Sundowns approached TS Galaxy and explains why they turned down an offer from Masandawana.
“It’s true, we received an offer from Sundowns but we respectfully rejected it because it didn’t meet our valuation for the player,” said Sukazi on UKhozi FM as per iDiski Times.
Johnson dives deeper into Dithejane dumping Chiefs
It has been widely reported that Dithejane left Chiefs after refusing to be a ball boy.
That saw him making a switch to TS Galaxy in November 2023 and former Amakhosi coach Cavin Jihnsone xplains what took place.
"Dithejane did not leave because he was not a good player or [was] a bad player; he left because he didn't do the right thing at the right time," Johnson told KickOff.
"It's common sense that regarding the Black Label [Knockout] matches, all the ball boys must be over 18. Those are rules. In South Africa, you must be over 18 to drink, so you can't have a competition with Under-18 players advertising liquor.
"That was the crux of the matter. And Dithejane didn't want to do it. There's a letter at Kaizer Chiefs that he wrote himself, him and [Omega] Mdaka, saying, ‘Hey, you guys, I'm not going to do this, I don't care who is asking. Is it Irvin Khoza? Is it Kaizer Motaung? I don't care.’
"But I think the boy has done an interview a few months ago, where he said he apologised to Kaizer [Motaung] Jr. and to the chairman [Kaizer Motaung] for what he's done, and it's water under the bridge.
"So, he has to carry on with his football. "I think what should happen now, Chiefs should speak to Tim Sukazi - he owns the club, and the player has a contract with TS Galaxy. You either talk to the agent or you talk to the owner,"
What comes next?
It now remains to be seen which club Dithejane will eventually join.
However, Chicago Fire appear to have the edge over Chiefs and Sundowns in the race for the winger’s signature.
The Major League Soccer outfit has reportedly tabled a four-year deal and is also home to former Orlando Pirates defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi.