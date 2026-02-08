TS Galaxy bring Orlando Pirates’ winning run to a halt, meanwhile defending champions' woes continue

TS Galaxy halted Orlando Pirates’ six-game winning run after battling the league leaders to a 1–1 stalemate in a hard-fought iDiski Challenge fixture.

The Rockets continued their strong momentum, extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a disciplined and composed display against the table-toppers.

Roscoe Krieling’s yoingsters struck first to seize control of the contest, catching Pirates off guard and forcing the Buccaneers to chase the game. The Sea Robbers, who are fueled by recent victories, responded with increased urgency as the match progressed.

Their persistence eventually paid dividends as they clawed their way back into the encounter, thanks to a goal by Joy Manana, who came off the bench.

But TS Galaxy remained resolute, competing and doing enough to protect their advantage as they settled for a point against the in-form Mayfair side.