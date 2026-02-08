TS Galaxy bring Orlando Pirates’ winning run to a halt, meanwhile defending champions' woes continue
Pirates drop points
TS Galaxy halted Orlando Pirates’ six-game winning run after battling the league leaders to a 1–1 stalemate in a hard-fought iDiski Challenge fixture.
The Rockets continued their strong momentum, extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches with a disciplined and composed display against the table-toppers.
Roscoe Krieling’s yoingsters struck first to seize control of the contest, catching Pirates off guard and forcing the Buccaneers to chase the game. The Sea Robbers, who are fueled by recent victories, responded with increased urgency as the match progressed.
Their persistence eventually paid dividends as they clawed their way back into the encounter, thanks to a goal by Joy Manana, who came off the bench.
But TS Galaxy remained resolute, competing and doing enough to protect their advantage as they settled for a point against the in-form Mayfair side.
Chiefs' woes persist
Elsewhere at Olympia Park Stadium, Orbit College produced a commanding display to dispatch Kaizer Chiefs 4–1.
The Glamour Boys took the lead courtesy of Moshate Davis Morwaswi.
The Mswenko Boys recovered from an early setback and took full advantage of their numerical superiority to overwhelm a depleted Amakhosi outfit, who were reduced to 10 men.
The defeat extended Chiefs’ winless run to three matches, leaving Vela Khumalo and Dillon Sheppard’s side rooted in fifth place and facing an uphill battle as they trail log leaders Orlando Pirates by a daunting 17 points.
Title race to go down to the wire
What comes next?
The log leaders will aim to secure points on the road against Stellenbosch, while both Amakhosi and Masandawana travel to Polokwane to face the KwaZulu-Natal sides, Golden Arrows and AmaZulu.