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Tresoldi U21Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Tresoldi’s choice: “Italy or Germany? 50-50.” What Mancini and Klopp think

N. Tresoldi
Italy
Germany

The Italian-German 2004-born player has yet to make his choice regarding the senior national team

"Italy or Germany? I’m thinking it over and I’m 50-50, both nations mean a lot to me." That's the line from Nicolò Tresoldi, reported by Gazzetta.it. Born in 2004 in Cagliari, the Italian-born midfielder, naturalised as German and now at Club Brugge, has delayed his decision on senior international football for a year. First, he wants to complete the cycle with Germany Under-21s through to the final stage of the European Championship at that age group.


Over the past few days, Klopp, Germany head coach, had explained: "The fact he is not there does not mean he has decided not to represent Germany," he clarified. "Or that he does not want to represent Italy. We do not want to put any pressure on the lads. It is a delicate issue for today’s young players and we will respect whatever decision he makes without forcing the timing. We want to show him the prospects of our project. If he wants to take time to decide, it is right that he does so."

  • Speaking about Klopp, Tresoldi said this: "He speaks to me more like a father than a national-team manager, he is very understanding. We had some good conversations. I explained my situation to him. He is a fantastic person. He only wanted to help me decide, he understood my position and left me at ease. Klopp said that the door will always be open for me."


    Finally, Tresoldi gave his thoughts on Italy head coach Roberto Mancini: "I had similar talks with him. It is normal that there is interest from Italy too. But I told Mancini the same thing I told Klopp. Mancini would have been happy if I had played for Italy. It was a good conversation."

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