Treble-chasing Rhulani Mokwena backed to 'handle Kaizer Chiefs' as ex-Orlando Pirates coach knows Amakhosi's 'culture' after succesful Mamelodi Sundowns stint

Kaizer Chiefs have been struggling to get the basics right, from the playing unit to the technical team, owing to their struggles to deliver on the pitch.

At the beginning of the 2024/25 season, Nasreddine Nabi was brought to Naturena to help change Amakhosi's fortune around. Well, he delivered the Nedbank Cup, but the team finished in an unconvincing ninth position in the Premier Soccer League log.

He was let go just six PSL games into the 2025/26 season, with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef serving, at least until the end of the ongoing edition, as confirmed by the Glamour Boys' Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena is among the tacticians who have been heavily linked with a move to Chiefs despite being contracted by the People's Club.

He is currently in charge of an Alger side looking to win the Algerian Ligue 1, Algerian Cup and CAF Champions League.