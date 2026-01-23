Getty Images Sport
Tottenham bring forward shock plans to sign Andy Robertson from Liverpool with head coach Thomas Frank in crisis
Spurs forced into market by defensive emergency
The north London club had originally identified the 31-year-old as a primary target for the summer window, intending to join a host of suitors vying for his signature when he became a free agent on June 30. However, circumstances have forced Spurs to bring those plans forward to the current window, The Athleticreports.
Head coach Frank has been left with a decimated backline, prompting the club to accelerate their pursuit. The decision to move now rather than wait has been driven by a severe shortage of options on the left side of defence. While negotiations are described as advancing amicably between all parties, the urgency from the Tottenham end is palpable. The club hierarchy believes Robertson’s arrival would inject vital quality, character, and leadership into a squad that has struggled domestically this season, despite a more favourable run in the Champions League where they currently sit fifth.
The crisis at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium reached a breaking point on Monday with the confirmation that Ben Davies requires surgery on an ankle fracture. With first-choice left-back Destiny Udogie restricted to just 10 Premier League appearances this season due to his own fitness issues, Frank has been forced to deploy makeshift solutions. Djed Spence, traditionally a right-back, has often been asked to deputise, while Archie Gray and centre-back Micky van de Ven have also been used out of position. Although Spurs confirmed the signing of 19-year-old prospect Souza from Santos on Thursday, the need for immediate, Premier League-proven experience is undeniable.
Robertson seeks minutes ahead of World Cup captaincy
For Robertson, the potential move to London offers a lifeline for his international ambitions. The defender is set to captain Scotland at the upcoming World Cup, leading his nation into the tournament for the first time since 1998. With such a monumental summer on the horizon, game time has become a non-negotiable priority for the Scot.
Robertson has found himself slipping down the pecking order at Anfield following the arrival of Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth last summer. While he has made 21 appearances in all competitions, he has started only four matches in the Premier League during the 2025-26 campaign. Speaking earlier this month, Robertson admitted his situation was precarious.
"I’ve got five months left and we need to see what the option is to stay or if there’s options to go and things like that," Robertson said. "I’m a player who wants to play. I wanted to qualify for the World Cup and thankfully, we’ve managed to do that. I need to see what myself and my family wants going forward."
Anfield exit looms for club legend
The negotiations are aided significantly by the immense respect between Robertson and the Liverpool hierarchy. Having joined from Hull City in 2017, Robertson has established himself as a modern legend on Merseyside, racking up 363 appearances. His tenure has been laden with silverware, including the Champions League in 2019 and two Premier League titles.
Because of this strong relationship, Liverpool are unwilling to stand in the way of a loyal servant who desires regular football during the twilight of his contract. Both clubs are committed to ensuring any departure is handled on good terms. While losing Robertson mid-season would leave Liverpool light on natural cover, the Reds have a contingency plan in place; they possess the option to recall Greek international Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at Roma to support Kerkez for the remainder of the campaign.
Adding leadership to Frank’s struggling squad
The acquisition of Robertson would be a significant coup for Frank as he looks to stabilise Tottenham’s rocky domestic form. Beyond his obvious technical qualities, Robertson brings a winning mentality that Spurs are desperate to integrate into their dressing room.
The move also represents a shift in market dynamics for the player. Last summer, Atletico Madrid expressed a strong interest in taking Robertson to La Liga to replace the departing Reinildo and Cesar Azpilicueta, though they ultimately opted for Matteo Ruggeri. Now, however, the path seems clear for a switch to north London. With amicable talks progressing, Robertson looks set to trade the Anfield bench for a leading role in Tottenham’s salvage operation, ensuring he arrives at the World Cup match-sharp and ready to lead his country.
