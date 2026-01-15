Tottenham's injury misery continues as Richarlison ruled out for seven weeks with hamstring problem

Frank is in the midst of a difficult first season in charge of Tottenham but has been boosted by the arrival of Conor Gallagher from Atletico. The Spurs boss is happy to have the ex-Chelsea man in his squad and has revealed what he brings to his team. He explained: "I think it is a top signing. I can't praise Fabio, Johan and Vinai enough. The ownership for doing it and getting it done, getting it over the line. It went quick. I think what he brings in terms of ability, first and foremost he is a very good player, great experience in the Premier League, also in La Liga, captained teams. So that character, that leadership, that experience, and still young, 25, with plenty of development to reach, but coming in at a good level, bringing his pressing abilities, his directness, scoring goals, but also being able to find good positions on the pitch is exactly what we need.

"Quite a few conversations I had with Conor, he really liked the experience at Atletico. He really liked working with (Atletico Madrid boss Diego) Simeone, he really liked everything about it. Of course, we (were pleased) that he would like another chance and it was possible. But I think that experience added to how he ended his last year in Chelsea. I think he was at times unplayable. I think he was a fantastic player for Chelsea that season. So that's the Conor Gallagher we're looking at. That's the Conor Gallagher that I think he can step straight into this team and help us straight away."