Getty Images/GOAL
Tottenham stars Djed Spence and Micky van de Ven say 'sorry' to Thomas Frank as Spurs boss reveals reason for Chelsea snub
Spence and Van de Ven 'frustrated' after Chelsea loss
Following Spurs' dire derby defeat at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the home fans booed their players after offering very little in the game. Indeed, the north London team mustered an expected goal tally of just 0.05. It seemed that may have got to Spence and Van de Ven, who ignored former Brentford boss Frank's request to thank fans for their support. At the time, the 52-year-old refused to criticise the duo, saying: "All the players are, of course, frustrated. They would like to do well, they would like to win, they would like to perform. I understand that. I think it’s difficult to be consistent in good times and bad times, that’s why I went around to the fans as I did, it’s more fun when we win, I can tell you that."
He added: "I understand why you ask the question. But I think that’s one of, how you can say, small issues. We have Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence doing everything they can. They’ve performed very well so far this season. Everyone is frustrated. We do things in a different way, I don’t think it’s a big problem."
- Getty Images Sport
Frank pleased with Tottenham duo's response
Frank has now confirmed that the two defenders have apologised to him while defending their character once again.
He told reporters on Monday: "Micky and Djed came into my office yesterday and just said they wanted to say sorry for the situation. They didn't want it to look bad or any misconception that you can get in this beautiful media world. So there was no disrespect meant at all towards me or the team. They were just frustrated with the performance from us and the booing during the game."
Frank also said he was happy that his players came to him to prevent this matter from escalating.
"If they didn't come in, of course I would have had to ask them about the situation they are working in. How they are feeling, why they are doing it? Because we all have a perception," he said. "Whether it was because their mum wasn't well or they didn't like the head coach or they were irritated by the performance because they lost, or whatever. Of course, I am happy that they were coming in because that means they care - I think that is very good. They care about the team, the club and, in this case, me. I am happy with that."
Pressure mounting on Frank
Tottenham are sixth in the Premier League and 15th in the Champions League league phase table - which would ensure their progress to the next round. But a growing number of Spurs fans are not happy with the style of play Frank's team are utilising at present. His predecessor, Ange Postecoglou, was known for his attacking approach that earned them the Europa League trophy but a lowly league position last term. Now that the more pragmatic Frank has been brought in, he too is getting criticised. Whether this is fair or not, he did acknowledge that Tottenham, who have won just once at home in the Premier League this season, need to create a lot more than they did against Chelsea.
"I have never been in charge of a team that has created that little in one game," said Frank. "I will look into what we can do to make it better. That is one thing but I think everything is linked."
- Getty Images Sport
Tottenham face key period
Frank will hope Tottenham can bounce back from the weekend's disappointment when they host winless Copenhagen in their next Champions League encounter on Tuesday night. Following their fourth match of this season's top European competition, they entertain in-form Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday before heading off for the international break. On their return, they travel to bitter rivals and league leaders Arsenal on November 23. The mood around the club could change a great deal depending on these results.
Advertisement